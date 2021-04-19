Chloe Bailey Puts Her Own Sultry Spin On The Weeknd’s ‘Earned It’

Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Chloe Bailey nailed a cover of the Weeknd’s “Earned It” in a new clip.

The singer shared a video in which she showed off her impressive vocal range while belting out the track in a cream halter top and high-waisted, blue jeans.

The singer, who is half of R&B sister duo Chloe x Halle, nabbed the Weeknd’s attention with the epic cover, as the Canadian singer replied with the ‘hands up’ and ‘fire’ emojis on Instagram.

RELATED: Chloe Bailey Thanks Fans For Support After Being Sexualized On Social Media

Bella Thorne, Issa Rae and Chloe’s sister Halle were also among those replying.

Credit: Instagram/Chloe Bailey

Credit: Instagram/Chloe Bailey

The cover comes after the Bailey sisters decided to branch out on their own and create their separate social media accounts, while maintaining their joint ones.

RELATED: Chloe x Halle Talk Music And Sisterhood: ‘Whenever We’re Apart, I Feel Like My Right Arm Is Missing’

Halle launched her own Etsy jewellery store, while Chloe has continued to show off her amazing vocals.