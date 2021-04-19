Ciana Pelekai And Pia Renee Go Head-To-Head In ‘The Voice’ Knockouts Preview

It’s nothing but love in this Knockouts match-up.

In a preview of Monday’s new episode of “The Voice”, Team Legend’s Ciana Pelekai and Pia Renee go head-to-head to show off their vocal stylings.

RELATED: ‘The Voice’: Brandy Is Moved To Tears By Team Legend’s Talented Teen Singers

First up, Pelekai takes on Lizzo’s “Cuz I Love You”, bringing incredible power to the peppy pop song.

Renee follows her up by taking things down a notch with a tried and true classic, showing off her stunning voice with an emotional rendition of Jackie DeShannon’s “What the World Needs Now Is Love”.

Both performances have the judges up on their feet, including Clarkson, who tells Renee, “It sounded like you loved being that vehicle for that message. That’s my favourite thing when I hear a singer, and you can tell they’ve experienced tragedy or pain.”

The coach adds, “Ciana, you picked a hell of a song to sing. I thought you hit the notes. There were a couple of parts that were pitchy, but I think that’s just lack of air. I just felt like Pia, yours was really authentic.”

Jonas also critiques Pelekai’s performance slightly, telling her, “Ciana, you came out swinging. It got turned up to an 11. The verse stuff got kind of lost in that, but I think you’re an exceptional vocalist.”

RELATED: Blake Shelton, Nick Jonas And John Legend React To Ariana Grande Joining ‘The Voice’ Season 21

Meanwhile, Blake Shelton tells Renee, “It felt like you were in complete control.”

Finally, Legend says, “Ciana, this song is so hard to do. You came with your A-game today, and you should be incredibly proud.”

He goes on, “Pia lost her mother recently, and the fact that everyone on this dais felt it and you managed to flawlessly deliver the song without getting overwhelmed by emotion was remarkable,” Legend says, as tears roll down Renee’s face.

As for which contestant will make it through to the next stage of the competition, fans will just have to tune in to the full episode Monday night to find out.