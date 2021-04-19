Vin Diesel To Produce And Star In ‘Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em Robots’ Movie

A “Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em Robots” movie is coming soon.

Deadline reported Vin Diesel had teamed up with Mattel Films and Universal to work on a live-action film inspired by the classic two-player robots game.

Diesel is set to star in the upcoming flick and produce, alongside his One Race Films label and partner Samantha Vincent.

The much-loved game was first manufactured by the Marx toy company in 1964. It features two duelling robot boxers, Red Rocker and Blue Bomber, mechanically manipulated by the players, and the game is won when one player knocks the head off of the opponent.

RELATED: Vin Diesel’s 10-Year-Old Son To Reportedly Make Big Screen Debut In ‘Fast And Furious 9’

“To take the classic Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em game, with Mattel as my partner, and align it with the kind of world building, franchise making success we have had with Universal, is truly exciting,” Diesel said.

“We are proud to bring this iconic piece of Mattel IP to life on the big screen with our tremendously talented partners Vin Diesel, One Race Films and Universal,” added Robbie Brenner, EP of Mattel Films. “Our rich library of franchises continues to yield compelling stories and we look forward to creating what is sure to be a thrilling action adventure for the whole family to enjoy with Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em Robots.”

RELATED: Vin Diesel Says Helen Mirren Will Get A Chance To Drive In ‘Fast And Furious 9’

Mattel Films and Universal Pictures are also teaming up for a “Wishbone” movie, based on the ’90s TV series. It’s currently in development, along with other projects.