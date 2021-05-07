Summer is around the corner and what better way to cool down than with some soft serve?

While we patiently pick our favourite flavours, here are our choices for the coolest ice cream scenes in movies to inspire your next brain freeze.

“My Girl” (1991)

As Vada Sultenfuss in the coming-of-age classic “My Girl”, Anna Chlumsky delivers a stirring ode to all-things ice cream and the ways to enjoy it, “even with pie a la mode.”

“Girl, Interrupted” (1999)

Leave it to Angelina Jolie to make one memorable hot fudge sundae order in her Oscar-winning turn in “Girl, Interrupted”.

“Roman Holiday” (1953)

Audrey Hepburn and Cary Grant give us ice cream envy on Rome’s Spanish Steps in the classic “Roman Holiday”.

“The Notebook” (2004)

What’s better than an ice cream cone? How about ice cream kisses. Two of our favourite Canadians – Rachel McAdams and Ryan Gosling – make sticky vanilla ice cream kisses look sweet in the romantic drama.

“Miss Congeniality” (2000)

Ben and Jerry are the only two guys who can get Sandra Bullock’s Gracie Hart “chip-faced” enough to make it through a bad day.

“Wonder Woman” (2017)

Wonder Woman aka Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) may come from a long line of fierce female warriors with special skills, but one thing she doesn’t have is ice cream. Steve Trevor (Chris Pine) gets to treat the superhero to her very first taste of the cold stuff in “Wonder Woman”.

“Kramer Vs. Kramer” (1979)

For single dad Ted Kramer (Dustin Hoffman) and son Billy (Justin Henry), ice cream tests the bonds of parenting in the Oscar-winning drama “Kramer Vs. Kramer”.

“Zootopia” (2016)

So that’s what elephants use their trunks for.

“Mad Max” (1979)

When in need, an ice cream cone can double as a weapon, as demonstrated in the post-apocalyptic classic “Mad Max”.

“The Muppet Movie” (1979)

Ice cream scenes in the movies were really popular in 1979. In yet another entry from the same year, Fozzie Bear and Bob Hope bond over scoops of ice cream in “The Muppet Movie”.

“Forrest Gump” (1994)

“Lieutenant Dan, ice cream!” Getting wounded in the buttocks meant lots of ice cream for Forrest Gump (Tom Hanks) and his reluctant BFF Lt. Dan (Gary Sinise).

“What Ever Happened To Baby Jane?” (1962)

In her Oscar-nominated role as a faded child star, Bette Davis dances her way around on the beach as the deranged Baby Jane Hudson while clutching two ice cream cones in one of the cult classic’s most memorable moments.

“City Slickers” (1991)

There’s a fine art when it comes to selecting the perfect ice cream flavour to accompany any meal, as proven in the comedy “City Slickers”.

“Cloudy With A Chance Of Meatballs” (2009)