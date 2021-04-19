‘American Idol’ Contestant Cecil Ray Arrested After Allegedly Breaking In And Assaulting Ex-Girlfriend

A former contestant on “American Idol” has been arrested.

TMZ reported Monday that Cecil Ray, who appeared this season on the singing competition, was arrested by police in Rockdale, Tex.

Ray allegedly forced his way into the home of his ex-girlfriend, Mariah Lopez, and hit her in the face after she refused to let him see her child, which he believes to be his.

A Rockdale PD officer told TMZ that he was called to the residence, where Lopez alleged that Ray broke open a locked gate to gain entry, then pushed her to the floor and “struck her in the face with a palm heel.”

Lopez’s sister also reportedly witnessed the incident and corroborated most of the details to police.

Police arrested Ray on April 17 after tracking down his location to a nearby town. He was charged with burglary of habitation, a second-degree offence in the state, and was released the same day on $15,000 bond.

This season on “American Idol”, Ray dedicated his audition performance to his 2-month-old daughter. He made it into the Top 24, but was eliminated last week.