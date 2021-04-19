BBC Backs Katherine Ryan Following ‘Straight White Men’ Joke On ‘All That Glitters’

BBC is supporting Katherine Ryan following the controversial joke she made on the network’s “All That Glitters: Britain’s Next Jewellery Star”.

On a recent episode of the reality show, Ryan made a joke that didn’t sit well with viewers. While giving a pep talk, the Canadian comedian, 37, told Sri Lankan-born contestant Tamara to have more confidence in her designs.

“You need to really back yourself,” she said, adding, “Do you know how confident a straight white man would be right now? Think about Boris Johnson, how pleased he’d be right now.”

Soon, viewers hit back at the show, calling the joke insensitive.

#AllThatGlitters Think like a straight white man??? Was that really necessary?? — Susan Clayton 🍃💚🍃 (@SusanCl89538461) April 13, 2021

Just heard the host of #AllThatGlitters telling a woman participant of Asian origin to think like a white man to be confident!! Dear @BBCOne do you realise how racist and biased this sounds? — മപ്ര പ്രോ മാക്സ് (@slimhulk1) April 15, 2021

'Think like a straight, white man' Do i think any differently from anyone else who's not white and/or straight? Unfortunate comment there….#AllThatGlitters — George Damianos (@GDamianos) April 13, 2021

Despite some of the comments from viewers, the BBC backed Ryan.

“Many viewers of this programme will be familiar with Katherine Ryan’s well-established style of comedy after multiple appearances on BBC comedy programmes over the years,” the network said in a statement. “Comedy is one of the most subjective areas of programming and we can assure you we never set out to offend viewers with anything we show.”