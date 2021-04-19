BBC Backs Katherine Ryan Following ‘Straight White Men’ Joke On ‘All That Glitters’

Katherine Ryan
Katherine Ryan — Photo: Getty Images

BBC is supporting Katherine Ryan following the controversial joke she made on the network’s “All That Glitters: Britain’s Next Jewellery Star”.

On a recent episode of the reality show, Ryan made a joke that didn’t sit well with viewers. While giving a pep talk, the Canadian comedian, 37, told Sri Lankan-born contestant Tamara to have more confidence in her designs.

“You need to really back yourself,” she said, adding, “Do you know how confident a straight white man would be right now? Think about Boris Johnson, how pleased he’d be right now.”

Soon, viewers hit back at the show, calling the joke insensitive.

Despite some of the comments from viewers, the BBC backed Ryan.

“Many viewers of this programme will be familiar with Katherine Ryan’s well-established style of comedy after multiple appearances on BBC comedy programmes over the years,” the network said in a statement. “Comedy is one of the most subjective areas of programming and we can assure you we never set out to offend viewers with anything we show.”

