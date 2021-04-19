Khloé Kardashian Calls Out Instagram Commenter: ‘Only Insecure People Tear Other People Down’

Khloé Kardashian is the wrong person to call “insecure.”

Over the weekend, the reality store posted photos from her night out with her five sisters, but in the comments, not everyone was enjoying her fun vibes.

RELATED: Khloe Kardashian Shares Look Inside Daughter True Thompson’s Lavish 3rd Birthday Bash

“If insecurity was a person 😥,” one user wrote.

The comment prompted a direct response from Kardashian, who clearly didn’t appreciate the insult at all.

“Baby girl, you have to look in the mirror. Only insecure people tear other people down. I’m sending you so much love, health and happiness! I’m sorry that you’re hurting 💙,” Kardashian wrote.

RELATED: Kim And Khloe Kardashian Talk The Family’s Relationship With Caitlyn Jenner On ‘KUWTK’

Earlier this month, controversy swirled around Kardashian after an unedited, unauthorized bikini photo began circulating online, prompting her to post her own unfiltered bikini photos and videos.

“The photo that was posted this week was beautiful. But as someone who has struggled with body image her whole life, when someone takes a photo of you that isn’t flattering in bad lighting or doesn’t capture your body the way it is after working so hard to get it to this point — and then shares it to the world — you should have every right to ask for it not to be shared — no matter who you are,” she wrote.