Beyoncé Kisses Jay-Z In Tender PDA Moment

Beyoncé and Jay-Z look more in love than ever. On Sunday, the superstar shared new pictures on Instagram from a night out with her husband, looking stunning as the two shared romantic moments together.

Beyoncé looked incredible in a printed mini dress by Auné, which she paired with matching gloves and green heels. Aside from serving her fans looks, the 39-year-old singer also shared a sweet moment with her and Jay-Z, in which she kisses his hand as he gazes down at her adoringly. More images from the night include the 51-year-old rapper smoking a cigar and the two enjoying drinks at dinner.

Beyoncé has recently been letting fans in on personal moments with her family. Late last month, she shared rare photos of her with her children — 9-year-old Blue Ivy and 3-year-old twins Rumi and Sir — as they enjoyed lunch at Nobu in Malibu.

