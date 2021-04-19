Nick Cannon And Abby De La Rosa Host Extravagant Baby Shower Ahead Of Welcoming Twins

Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa threw a no expenses spared bash in honour of their pregnancy over the weekend.

The couple invited their loved ones to a baby shower at “Club Tummy” ahead of welcoming their twin boys.

Social media footage of the event showed guests enjoying games, dancing and food at Yamashiro Hollywood.

Love you Khrissy!!!! Thank you so much for coming! 🤍🙏🏽🍼🍼😫 https://t.co/rsMsHbRQJu — Abby De La Rosa (@HiAbbyDeLaRosa) April 19, 2021

Cannon also surprised De La Rosa with a brand new BMW during the party.

“Special thank you to the father of my children, my love, for the sweetest push gift,” she wrote on Instagram Stories, while sharing a photograph of her push present.

De La Rosa later took to Twitter to look back on the “beautiful” day.

I can’t believe how beautiful my baby shower was today. Yes, the decor and aesthetic was EVERYTHING, but the LOVE from my true friends and family is was made it. — Abby De La Rosa (@HiAbbyDeLaRosa) April 19, 2021

The couple shared a maternity photoshoot revealing the pregnancy earlier this month.

“Our dearest sons – my miracle babies, thank you for choosing me to be your Mommy,” De La Rosa captioned a video of the idyllic shoot, which featured both her and Cannon posing together in the woods.

“I know the Lord has destined me and prepared me for the gift of not one but two little angels. I pray that God give you both the strength to walk brave and boldly in your individual truth just like your Daddy,” she continued. “That God bless you and your brother and guide you into living out your full purpose.”

Cannon is also a dad to 9-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey, as well as Golden, 4, and 4-month-old Powerful Queen with ex Brittany Bell.