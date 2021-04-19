Lady Louise To Inherit Carriage And Ponies From Grandfather Prince Philip

In the days leading up to Prince Philip’s funeral, his youngest granddaughter Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor, 17, was spotted multiple times taking in the tributes that were left for the Duke of Edinburgh.

The two are said to have formed a tight bond. Between growing up a short distance from Windsor Castle, where she often got to see both Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, to Lady Louise picking up the Duke of Edinburgh’s love of carriage riding.

In his younger years, Prince Philip was instrumental in Britain’s carriage driving legacy, bringing the sport to popularity.

He taught both Louise and her mom Sophie, Countess of Wessex to ride carriages and continued to support her as her love for the sport grew.

Lady Louise Windsor seen carriage driving as she takes part in The Champagne Laurent-Perrier Meet of the British Driving Society. Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

The Duke of Edinburgh drives a carriage during the Royal Windsor Horse Show in Windsor, Berkshire. Photo: Andrew Matthews/PA Images via Getty Images

In 2019, Philip was on hand to watch her take part in a carriage driving competition at the Royal Windsor Horse Show, where she came in third.

Even on the morning of the Duke’s funeral, Lady Louise was spotted out in Windsor Great Park taking Prince Philip’s ponies out in his carriage. That carriage and ponies later took part in the funeral procession with Philip’s gloves, blanket, cap and sugar lumps for the horses placed on his seat.

The Duke of Edinburgh’s driving carriage. Photo: Ian Vogler/Pool via AP

That shared love would be why, it is reported by The Telegraph, he left Louise his two Fell ponies, Balmoral Nevis and Notlaw Storm, as well as his self-designed carriage to her in his will.