Kelsey Grammer Stars As A Washed-Up Rockstar In First Look At ‘The Space Between’

Kelsey Grammer is a ’70s rocker with an ending career in the first look at “The Space Between”.

The upcoming comedy, which is set in the ’90s in Los Angeles, follows Charlie Porter, played by Jackson White, a young music label staffer sent to Micky Adams (Grammer) to tell him the label is ready to drop him.

As you can guess, things don’t go as planned when Mickey drugs Charlie as he’s convinced that the young exec is part of his artistic breakthrough. Soon an unlikely friendship emerges.

Julia Goldani Telles, Paris Jackson, Andy Daly and William Fichtner also star.

“The Space Between” hits big screens on April 23. It will later release on demand on June 15.