Demi Lovato Apologizes After Bashing Los Angeles Frozen Yogurt Shop

Demi Lovato is apologizing to The Big Chill in Los Angeles after bashing the small business on social media.

Taking to an Instagram livestream, Lovato, 28, admitted she was wrong after accusing the frozen yogurt shop of promoting “diet culture.”

Over the weekend, Lovato shared a series of posts, writing, “Finding it extremely hard to order froyo from @thebiggchillofficial when you have to walk past tons of sugar-free cookies/other diet foods before you get to the counter. Do better please.”

She later added, “Harmful messaging from brands or [companies] that perpetuate a society that not only enables but praises disordered eating.”

But many followers called Lovato out for dragging a small business and for ignoring the fact that The Big Chill caters to people with diabetes.

During her livestream on Monday, Lovato apologized.

“Someone once told me, ‘You can be a celebrity and get things right every day of your life, but you get it wrong one day and that’s what people focus on. And that’s what people are focusing on today, and that’s okay. Tomorrow, I’m still gonna live my truth,” she said. “I just want to continue to help make this world a better place, and if I upset some people I’m so sorry. I will listen and try to understand in how I can be a better support for all communities.”

She continued, “It’s also important to know that my intentions were not to come in and bully a small business but I walked in and walked out because I was so triggered. It made me really sad. I’m genuinely sorry people took it wrong, but I just get really passionate.”

Adding, “Y’all know me, I get pretty feisty and sometimes my emotions get the best of me. It never comes from a place of hate, it’s always coming from a place of love.”

Lovato has been extremely open and candid about her struggles with eating disorders. She most recently opened up about her battle in the YouTube documentary “Dancing With The Devil”.