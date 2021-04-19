Queen Elizabeth’s Racing Advisor Sir Michael Oswald Dies At 86

Queen Elizabeth has not only lost her husband Prince Philip, but her close friend and racing advisor, Sir Michael Oswald, also just passed away at 86.

Sir Michael’s death was announced on April 17, the same day as the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral.

He became manager of the Royal Studs in 1970, holding the role for 28 years. During that time the Royal Family’s horses won twin Classic triumphs.

RELATED: Lady Louise To Inherit Carriage And Ponies From Grandfather Prince Philip

Sir Michael was also racing manager for the Queen Mother and then jumps adviser for the Queen.

The Queen Mother Prince Charles, The Queen, Earl Of Carnarvon (formerly Lord Porchester) and Sir Michael Oswald. Photo: Tim Graham/Getty

His widow, Lady Angela, who acted as lady-in-waiting for the Queen Mother, told the Racing Post, “He always said he had the most wonderful job anybody could ever have had and that for all his working life he was simply doing what he would have done had he been a rich man who didn’t have to work.”

In 2020, on the New Year Honours list, he was appointed Knight Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order (GCVO).

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Sir Michael Oswald Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

RELATED: Kate Middleton Shows Support For The Queen At Prince Philip’s Funeral With Sentimental Necklace

Sir Michael has been photographed with the Royal Family on numerous occasions, including Kate Middleton at Royal Ascot in 2016.