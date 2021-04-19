Jamie Dornan Stars In Dramatic Trailer For ‘Death And Nightingales’

Click to share this via email

Jamie Dornan is hitting the small screen in a mini-series based on a tale of love, betrayal and revenge.

The 38-year-old actor stars opposite Ann Skelly in “Death and Nightingales”, which is a TV adaptation of the 1992 novel of the same name.

Set in the countryside of Northern Ireland in 1885, the story centres on Beth (Skelly), who escapes a troubled life with her stepfather to be Liam Ward (Dornan).

Matthew Rhys also stars in the gripping drama about a woman on a quest to find freedom.

The three-part limited series premieres May 16 on Starz, but originally aired in Ireland back in 2018.

Meanwhile, Dornan recently reminisced on being a struggling actor sharing a house with Eddie Redmayne.