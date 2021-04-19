Camilla Duchess Of Cornwall Honours ‘Great Fellow Reader’ Prince Philip

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, has found her own way to honour her father-in-law’s legacy.

On Monday, Camilla paid tribute to Prince Philip through her Reading Room series.

“As Patron of BookTrust, which I inherited from my late father-in-law His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh, I would like to dedicate the next series of my Reading Room to him, in memory of a great fellow reader,” she wrote on Instagram.

Prince Philip died on April 9 at 99, the same day as Camilla and Prince Charles’ wedding anniversary.

The senior members of the Royal Family, along with a few guests from Philip’s side, made up the 30 mourners who gathered on Saturday to lay the Duke of Edinburgh to rest at St George’s Chapel.

During the funeral, she wore a diamond brooch gifted to her last year by Prince Philip that commemorates a division of the British armed forces known as the Silver Bugle of The Rifles.

Last July, Camilla took over the role of Colonel-in-Chief from Philip.