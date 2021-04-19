Fans Praise Anderson Cooper After He Begins His Stint As Latest ‘Jeopardy!’ Guest Host

Click to share this via email

Anderson Cooper is proving to be a big hit with “Jeopardy!” fans.

Viewers flocked to Twitter to praise the journalist after he began his stint guest hosting the show on Monday, April 19.

I know we're only five minutes in, but is Anderson Cooper on Jeopardy….perfect? — Valerie Terranova (@ValNova) April 19, 2021

Some fans even suggested that the 53-year-old CNN anchor would be the perfect permanent replacement for the late Alex Trebek.

Taking to Twitter, Cooper revealed that he had a lot of “fun” during the fast-paced game.

As a contestant @Jeopardy is an incredibly fast game. I was surprised that it feels just as fast when you are guest hosting. It flies by! So fun! pic.twitter.com/xmiPsvvaaj — Anderson Cooper (@andersoncooper) April 19, 2021

The “Celebrity Jeopardy!” champ previously revealed that he was feeling a little nervous ahead of stepping behind the famous “Jeopardy!” podium.

“In high school, I became a ‘Jeopardy!’ fan, I’m a two-time ‘Celebrity Jeopardy!’ champ and this week, I’ll be the newest ‘Jeopardy!’ guest host,” he explained in a preview clip shared to the show’s Instagram account.

Cooper will serve as guest host from April 19 to April 30, following on from Aaron Rodgers‘ stint.

The broadcaster will use his time on “Jeopardy!” to raise money for Hôpital Albert Schweitzer Haiti, which helps thousands of people get medical care each year.

Previous guest hosts have included Ken Jennings and Katie Couric, while Savannah Guthrie and Mayim Bialik will take on the role following Cooper.