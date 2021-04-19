Sherri Shepherd Celebrates Following 20 Pound Weight Loss

Sherri Shepherd is loving the way she feels after reaching her weight loss goal.
The talk show personality, 53, took to Instagram to celebrate after dropping 20 pounds thanks to a big lifestyle change.
“My goal was 15lbs but I just hit 20lbs!” she captioned the clip, which sees her dancing to “Uptown Funk” by Bruno Mars.
“It’s been a journal of mental self talk… believing in my worth… knowing my son Jeffrey needs his Momma healthy & whole and wanting to live a life filled w joy”
Shepherd added, “I’ve shed tears because I relied on sugar & carbs (the bad ones), cookies & candy to get me through but In changing my lifestyle and my relationship to food, I love the way I feel. Clear headed… more clarity, focused & walking in my purpose!”
After one fan asked if she’s “lower than 151 now??”, Shepherd replied “Yessss👏🏾,”.
In another photo, the Daytime Emmy Award winner could be seen smiling from ear-to-ear, while wearing a pair of loose fitting jeans.
“Today I am choosing a smile filled with a bunch of silly & a dose of thankfulness,” she wrote.