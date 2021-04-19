Goldie Hawn Shares Nostalgic Throwback Photo While Wishing Daughter Kate Hudson A Happy Birthday

Happy birthday Kate Hudson!
The “Almost Famous” star turned 42 on April 19.
Proud mom Goldie Hawn took to Instagram to share a fun throwback in honour of her daughter’s special day.
“Happy birthday my precious girl @katehudson,” she wrote, while captioning a photograph of her and Hudson riding a mechanical bull together. “I love you as big as the universe.”
Hudson replied, “Love you so much mama! ❤️❤️❤️”
The actress took to her own Instagram account to mark the occasion with an adorable video featuring her 2-year-old daughter Rani Rose singing “Happy Birthday”.
“Birthday love felt and heard. Thank you all for the love today,” wrote Hudson. “Already feel it and it ain’t even noon 🙏❤️.”
“Happy Birthday Momma,” wrote her eldest son Ryder, 17, sharing some love in the comments.