AnnaLynne McCord Opens Up About Dissociative Identity Disorder Diagnosis

AnnaLynne McCord is sharing insight into her dissociative identity disorder diagnosis (DID), previously known as multiple personality disorder.

The “90210” alum spoke to Dr. Daniel Amen with Amen Clinics about DID in an attempt to “destigmatize mental health problems.”

“I am absolutely uninterested in shame,” McCord said of having DID.

“There is nothing about my journey that I invite shame into anymore,” she said. “And that’s how we get to the point where we can articulate the nature of these pervasive traumas and stuff, as horrible as they are.”

In 2019, McCord opened up about being raped as a teenager and the trauma that followed. Discussing memory loss of traumatic events, she added, “I don’t have anything until around 5. Then from 5 to 11, I recount incidents throughout. Then when I was 13, I have a singled-out memory that was one thing, but I don’t have the sense of anything else at that time.”

Becoming an actress helped McCord realize her disorder.

“All of my roles were splits, but I didn’t even realize I was doing it at all until I did a project ‘90210’,” she said. But it was 2012’s “Excision” that it was noticeable.

“I played a very cerebral, disturbed, strange little girl that was very close to who I feel I am on the inside. It was very exposing, very confronting, probably a bit re-traumatizing without realizing it,” McCord said. “The crazy thing about it was that I wrapped that film at 2 a.m. on a Tuesday and had to be happy, crazy Beverly Hills blonde bombshell on Wednesday at noon. I couldn’t find her, she was not accessible. I was dark, I was very deep into this character Pauline, and I couldn’t get [out].”

McCord also spoke about “Little Anna” when she was 13, her true identity and spilt.

“She was a balls to the wall, middle fingers to the sky, anarchist from hell who will stab you with the spike ring that she wears, and you’ll like it. Then she’ll make you lick the blood from it,” McCord said. “She was a nasty little creature, but I have so much gratitude to her because she got me out of the hell that I was in.”