‘American Idol’ Season 18 Runner Up Arthur Gunn Returns To Compete Once Again

“American Idol” welcomed back 10 performers from season 18 during Monday night’s installment of the show.

The singers hit the stage to battle it out for a place competing against the nine contestants left in this year’s contest.

Among the comeback performers was Arthur Gunn, who came in second place in back in 2020.

The talented Nepalese performer was beaten to the top spot by singer-songwriter Just Sam.

Gunn delivered a raw and honest version of “Iris” by the Goo Goo Dolls during his turn on stage this time around.

“Arthur, I love that you just go your own way. You’re kind of like an anarchist. You’re like, ‘I’m here, I’m doing my own thing,’ you buck the system,” gushed judge Katy Perry.

“You happened to strike the right chords in me. I don’t know whether it’s just the old-school sound or the new-school, old-school mix, but what you have is the artist at hand,” shared Lionel Richie.

Luke Bryan added, “You can simply walk out — and it’s understated, but it’s so wonderfully overstated, too. I love hearing your voice on this stage again, love seeing you up there.”

Viewers will have the final say on who makes it into this season’s Top 10, with the results of the public vote due to be revealed on May 2.