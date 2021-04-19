Prince William Speaks Out Against Proposed Football Super League

Prince William rarely personally tweets, but when he does it is typically about football.

As president of the Football Association, the Duke of Cambridge warned against a breakaway football Super League as ministers consider banning matches from being held in Britain.

“Now, more than ever, we must protect the entire football community – from the top level to the grassroots – and the values of competition and fairness at its core,” Prince William tweeted on Monday.

“I share the concerns of fans about the proposed Super League and the damage it risks causing to the game we love,” he added.

Now, more than ever, we must protect the entire football community – from the top level to the grassroots – and the values of competition and fairness at its core. I share the concerns of fans about the proposed Super League and the damage it risks causing to the game we love. W — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) April 19, 2021

Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur have expressed that they want to take part, but Prime Minister Boris Johnson has vowed to ban them from doing so.

The move would also change the financial nature of the game.

Essentially, with 12 teams (both in the U.K. and Europe) pulling out of the Champions League, the Super League would run in direct competition.