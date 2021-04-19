Britney Spears’ Mom Lynne ‘Vehemently Objects’ To Dad Jamie’s Million Dollar Attorney Fees From Conservatorship Battle

Click to share this via email

Lynne Spears is taking a stand for her daughter Britney.

The pop star’s mother is objecting to attorney fees amounting to over $1.1m ($890,000 USD) from ex-husband Jamie’s law firm, Holland & Knight.

In a court document obtained by People, Lynne alleged that the fees from Britney’s conservatorship case were “procedurally and substantively improper.”

The document also opposed fees for “unnecessary” work, largely constituting of a “‘national media tour’ orchestrated by H&K to promote [Jamie’s attorney] Ms. [Vivian Lee] Thoreen and/or to combat media coverage that cast Mr. Spears in a negative light.”

The document stated, “[Lynne] vehemently objects to the inclusion of services related to ‘Media Matters:’ the national media tour that Mr. Spears’ counsel has embarked upon,” the document read, adding that the work is “directly contrary to [Britney’s] wish for privacy.”

It continued, “The Conservatee’s life has been under a media microscope, and the last thing she wishes, desires, or derives any benefit from is her Conservator’s attorney spending [her] money to promote herself in the same media that scrutinizes everything that happens to [Britney].”

The news comes just days after Britney took to social media to assure fans that she’s “totally fine”

Addressing followers who have been dying to know whether she’s doing “ok”, Spears said, “Yes, I’m totally fine. I’m extremely happy. I have a beautiful home, beautiful children.”

The singer, 39, who hasn’t released an album since 2016, added, “I’m taking a break right now because, um, I’m enjoying myself.”