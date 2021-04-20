Pat Sajak Makes A Huge Mistake While Hosting ‘Wheel Of Fortune’ — But No One Notices

Pat Sajak made a major slip-up during a “Wheel of Fortune” episode last week — but no one noticed.

The host accidentally gave away the bonus round answer during Thursday’s show, saying: “Yikes,” after only six of the puzzle’s 12 letters were revealed.

He added, “Well, I’d rather be standing here than there, quite frankly.”

“Quite frankly” turned out to be the correct answer, but the contestant still didn’t figure it out and ended up running out of time.

Sajak told Vanna White of the mistake in a video that aired after the episode: “I wonder how many people at home caught it. There weren’t many letters up there and I said, ‘I’d rather be here than there, quite frankly’ — which was the puzzle. But it goes to show you that people are concentrating and they’re not paying any attention to me.”

Sajak, who has been hosting the beloved game show since 1982, admitted there was “no reason” the contestant should have guessed the answer after what he accidentally said.

“It’s funny what your… mouth will say when your brain says, ‘You shouldn’t do that,'” he said. He then told viewers, “Quite frankly, see you next time.”

“Yes, we will!” White replied.