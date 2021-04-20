Kelly Osbourne Reveals Relapse After Almost Four Years Of Sobriety

Staying sober is never easy.

On Monday, in a video posted to her Instagram Story, Kelly Osbourne revealed that she had recently relapsed after nearly four years of sobriety.

“I relapsed. Not proud of it. But I am back on track and I will be doing a podcast this week where I will be telling everyone what’s been going on and what happened,” she informed her followers.

“I just want to let you know that I am sober today and I will be sober tomorrow,” Osbourne continued. “But I’ve learned it truly is one day at a time, and I just wanted to tell you guys the truth because I never, ever want to lie to you.”

The 36-year-old daughter of Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne has been open about her history of drug and alcohol addiction, marking three years of sobriety in August 2020.

In 2018, Osbourne opened up about her struggles with addiction in an interview with People magazine.

“People need to know rehab doesn’t fix you, it just helps you to get yourself on the right track,” she said at the time. “You’re never fixed. You spend your whole entire life doing everything you can to never pick up and use again.”