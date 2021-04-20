James Blunt Corrects Internet Hater On Whom His Song ‘You’re Beautiful’ Is Really About

James Blunt isn’t letting anyone spread false information about his own music.

On Monday night, the singer-songwriter responded to a tweet criticizing his 2005 hit “You’re Beautiful”.

The original tweet called the song “f**ked up,” claiming that it was about a man falling in love with a woman based only on her appearance and knowing nothing else about her.

“It’s shallow as f**k and kind of s**ty,” the user wrote.

Blunt wasn’t about to let that tweet slide, though, retweeting it with the explanation that the woman in the song was actually his ex-girlfriend.

Err, she was my ex-girlfriend. https://t.co/xMoSV0oqoy — James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) April 20, 2021

Back in January 2020, Blunt spoke about the song with the Guardian, sharing the song’s origin.

“One day I was on the underground in London and saw an ex-girlfriend with her new boyfriend. Our eyes met, but we just walked past each other, and I went home and wrote the words to ‘You’re Beautiful’ in two minutes,” he recalled. “It’s always been portrayed as romantic, but it’s actually a bit creepy. It’s about a guy (me) who’s high and stalking someone else’s girlfriend on the subway. But everyone has those moments where you wonder: What if I’d said something?”

Meanwhile, the user who wrote the original tweet responded to the attention, explaining they never expected Blunt to see or comment on it at all.