James Corden Slams Plans For European Super League In Football: ‘I’m Genuinely Heartbroken’

James Corden slammed the recently announced plans for a European Super League in football in a furious rant on Monday’s “Late Late Show”.

The British host, who is a lifelong West Ham United supporter, admitted he knew his American audience most likely didn’t care but he nevertheless wanted to share his thoughts on the matter.

His comments come after 12 of Europe’s biggest soccer clubs, including Real Madrid, AC Milan, and Manchester United, revealed plans to establish a breakaway multi-billion dollar Super League over the weekend.

The six English Premier League Clubs have faced a furious backlash from fans, including U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Corden insisted it was making soccer very much “a private club” and making the rich richer, when it’s a working-class sport that brings people together.

The host said, “The truth is, this whole thing, making this move, these teams, these owners are killing, they will kill hundreds of other football teams that compete with them and have competed with them many times over the years, disregarding the fanbases of those teams and disregarding the fanbases of their own teams who are devastated, too.

“I’m heartbroken by it, genuinely heartbroken by it. I’m heartbroken because the owners of these teams have displayed the worst kind of greed I’ve ever seen in sport,” he added.

Corden compared the proposal to Meryl Streep, Julia Roberts, Saoirse Ronan, and Viola Davis always getting nominated for the Best Actress Academy Award every year with no regard to their performances.

Corden continued: “It’s hard to express how much these communities rely on football, not just financially, which is considerable, but football is like a focal point of a town’s hopes and dreams, that’s what it is, you know?

“And these dreams, they’ve just been shattered not just in Britain, all across Europe. And the reason these dreams have been shattered and discarded is so that a group of billionaires can buy themselves a bigger boat.”

He went on: “Football is a working-class game where anyone can beat anyone on their day, and it’s that that makes it incredible, it’s that that’s made it the global force it is today.”

Corden concluded: “Don’t ever forget that it was them, those owners. They took something so pure and so beautiful and they beat the love and the joy out of it and they did it for money. They just did it for money. And it’s disgusting.”