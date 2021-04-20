Kelly Clarkson Does Things ‘My Way’ With Frank Sinatra Cover

Kelly Clarkson is doing things her way with a cover of Frank Sinatra’s “My Way”.

Clarkson set the tone with only an accompanying pianist for her slow, powerful vocal performance of the ultra-popular Sinatra song. The cover is part of her “Kellyoke” segment on Tuesday’s episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show”.

“My Way” was popularized by Sinatra in 1969 and is set to the music of the French song “Comme d’habitude”. Sinatra’s version of “My Way” spent 75 weeks in the UK top 40, ranking second place all-time.

Clarkson has covered countless songs on “The Kelly Clarkson Show”, including Dido’s “White Flag”, LeAnn Rimes’ “Blue”, and the Chicks’ “Gaslighter”.