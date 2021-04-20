Ted Nugent Tests Positive For COVID-19 After Previously Calling The Pandemic A ‘Hoax’

On Monday, musician Ted Nugent revealed he has tested positive for COVID-19 after previously declaring the pandemic was “a hoax.”

During a Facebook Live broadcast, the 72-year-old politically conservative rocker announced his diagnosis, stating, “I have had flu symptoms for the last 10 days and I thought I was dying.”

“Just a clusterf***,” he says of his symptoms including “stuffed-up head” and “body aches.” “I got the Chinese s***,” he adds.

“My God, what a pain in the a**. I literally can hardly crawl out of bed the last few days. But I did, I crawled,” Nugent continues.

In December, Nugent called the global pandemic “scammy” and has previously stated that people who wear masks are “sheep.” Nugent, a staunch Donald Trump supporter who has performed at Republican rallies, once again dismissed the severity of COVID-19, calling the current global health crisis “not a real pandemic,” and quipping, “Why weren’t we shut down for COVID one-through-18?” though the virus’s name is derived from the year it was initially reported and not named sequentially.

While Nugent is still quarantining, he reiterated his anti-vaccine stance, claiming “nobody knows what’s in it.”

“If you can’t even honestly answer our questions of exactly what’s in it and why are you testing it on human beings and forcing it on people in such a short period of time?” he asked during Facebook Live, despite regulatory approvals and testing of the various vaccines, which have deemed them both safe and effective.