New Deep Dive Explores The ‘Continental Rift’ Between Prince Harry & Prince William

The alleged rift between Prince Harry and Prince William is explored in an article by Michelle Ruiz for the May 2021 issue of Vanity Fair.

“William and Harry are playing out the dynamic of their parents,” says Anna Pasternak, author of The Real Wallis Simpson: A New History of the American Divorcee Who Became the Duchess of Windsor.

“Harry tracks with Diana, a rebel spirit fueled by fury at the tabloid press, blowing up the family’s cone of silence in a blockbuster interview,” Pasternak continues. “William is very aligned with his father in his sense of duty above emotion.”

Dean Stott, Harry’s friend and former British Army training partner, tells the publication that William’s family had Harry keen to settle down, too.

“Kate and William getting married and having children really exposed to Harry that he, too, wanted to have a family,” Stott shares.

Harry’s relationship with Meghan Markle really shook things up.

“Harry and Meghan were suddenly too electric,” says Pasternak. “They made the Cambridges (Bill and Cathy, goes the joke) seem dowdy, suburban, and rather dull. That does not go down well in the Palace.“I’m not 100 per cent sure that we will see Charles ascend to the throne,” she adds. “The Sussexes have sparked something so fundamentally incendiary in this country that it is changing the face of Britain, and I think the monarchy as an archaic institution may well topple.”

Diane Abbott, the first Black female member of parliament and former shadow home secretary, expects a dynamic shift in the Royal Family once Queen Elizabeth passes.

“I think the monarchy as we know it will last as long as the queen is alive,” Abbott said. After her death, “I think there will be a big public debate… and I think what the Royal Family and their advisers did with Meghan will be part of the argument for change.”

The May 2021 issue of Vanity Fair is available on newsstands April 27.