‘American Idol’: Luke Bryan Is Booed After Suggesting Nick Merico Isn’t Good Enough Vocally To Nab Top 10 Spot

Luke Bryan got the first boos of the latest season of “American Idol” Monday night.

Bryan wasn’t overly impressed with Nick Merico’s performance of an original song, “City Lights”, as he returned to the competition for the Comeback Round.

Merico, star of Nickelodeon’s “Every Witch Way”, first appeared on the talent show in 2017 before withdrawing for personal reasons and returning in season 18. However, he failed to nab himself a spot in the Top 10.

The judges then gave him another shot by allowing him to battle it out with nine other season 18 contestants in a bid to join this season’s Top 10, given that no one got to perform on the stage last year due to the pandemic.

After Merico’s performance, Bryan admitted it was “a very good representation of what you want to be as an artist.”

However, he added it was risky to pick an original song and that he wasn’t sure if it was “knocked out of the park for me vocally,” which didn’t go down well with the audience.

That look when you cause the first boo of the season… #AmericanIdol pic.twitter.com/tiDCs9MjMo — Luke Bryan (@LukeBryanOnline) April 20, 2021

Lionel Richie disagreed with Bryan, saying Merico had “stage presence and attitude” and showed confidence.

Perry, on the other hand, applauded him for “bringing your own artistic identity to ‘American Idol’.”

Viewers will have the final say on which of the returning 10 season-18 contestants qualify for this season’s Top 10, with the results of the public vote set to be revealed on May 2.