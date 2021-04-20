Catherine Zeta-Jones Used The Pandemic As Family Bonding Time With Husband Michael Douglas And Their Two Kids

Catherine Zeta-Jones is finding positives amid the pandemic.

The Oscar-winning actress appeared on Monday night’s episode of “Late Night With Seth Meyers” and talked about getting to spend some rare family time with husband Michael Douglas and their two kids: Dylan, 20, and Carys, 18.

While noting that the past 13 months have been “unprecedented,” the “Prodigal Son” actress says, “Personally, it was lovely when we were in a vulnerable and unknowing time to have my peeps, my loved ones around.”

She continues: “I had my son home from college and my daughter home from school — she goes to school in Switzerland — so we were all back in our bubble,” Zeta-Jones says. “And supposedly, speaking to my son, we fared better than many families. He’s like, ‘Mom, you don’t understand. People aren’t talking to each other.’ … So we played lots of games.”

Zeta-Jones says her offspring “really got” the seriousness of the pandemic and the importance of sticking to a close bubble.

“My kids — and I must say, kudos to them — I thought for sure, you know, they’re all back, not just them, but all their other friends from high school, [who] all live down our street,” she says. “… And I thought it was going to be party central, all these kids coming back from college.”

“They’re finishing up [school] now and looking forward to, hopefully, a more kind of outdoorsy summer than we had last year,” she adds.