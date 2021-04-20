Eva Mendes’ Anti-Spanking Stance As A Parent Sparks Debate Online

Spanking children is not a part of Eva Mendes’s parenting manual.

In a post Monday on her Instagram, which at first appeared to be a throwback to one of her favourite red carpet looks, she shared her thoughts on spanking kids.

“Spanking does for a child’s development what hitting a spouse does for a marriage,” a slide in the post read.

The post immediately sparked some debate among commenters, with most agreeing, but some disagreeing.

“I don’t know,” one commenter wrote. “I was spanked and now I’m a respectful adult. And believe me, I deserved those whoopings. I was a brat.”

Mendes responded to the ongoing conversation, responding, “Thank you for your comment. So happy to agree to disagree. Want this page to offer that in a loving way.”

She added, “We all parent our own way, and I have no idea what I’m doing most the time. This didn’t come with a manual. So when there’s something that resonates with me, I pass it on. Lotsa love.”

Responding to another commenter who praised the open conversation, Mendes wrote that she is “so happy to be able to talk about alternative discipline now… When I was a kid that was not an option.”

Mendes, who is married to Ryan Gosling, has two children ages 6 and 4.