Riz Ahmed Proposed To His Wife Over A Game Of Scrabble: ‘I Did That Corny Thing’

Riz Ahmed had an adorably cheesy proposal for his wife, Fatima Farheen Mirza.

Ahmed detailed his proposal plans to Jimmy Kimmel on Monday’s episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic limited the actor’s options so he went with an oldie but a goodie.

“We went out to the park — one of the few things we could do at that point in lockdown — and we kind of had a little picnic and you know, I popped the question,” Ahmed told host Jimmy Kimmel. “And she looked up and was like, ‘You’re joking.’