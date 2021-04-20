Lizzo Posts Rare Unedited Nude Selfie As She Continues The Debate Around Beauty Standards

Click to share this via email

Lizzo is partnering with Dove to change the conversation about beauty standards.

The “Good As Hell” singer posted an unedited nude selfie to her Instagram on Tuesday, writing she would normally “fix my belly and smooth my skin” in a post but “wanted show u how I do it au natural.”

Lizzo is part of the Dove Self Esteem Project, which aims to “reverse the negative effects of social media” on the perception of beauty.

Writing “let’s get real, y’all”, Lizzo says she is joining the campaign to “change the conversation about beauty standards.”

The campaign’s hashtag already features dozens of women of all shapes, sizes, colour, and ages posting body-positive messages and images.