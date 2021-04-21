Keanu Reeves Isn’t A Part Of Boy George’s ‘Karma Chameleon’ Biopic Despite The Singer’s ‘Name Drop’

Culture Club frontman Boy George says casting for his “Karma Chameleon” biopic is underway as production eyes a summer 2021 filming start.

With a video posted to his Instagram on Tuesday, the singer teases the project has director Sacha Gervasi (“Anvil! The Story Of Anvil”) on board, as well as “Line Of Duty” actor Danny Mays in the role of his father. George also does a “oop, name drop” as he claims “there are rumours of Keanu Reeves popping in.” However, a representative for Reeves tells EW that the Canadian actor isn’t involved in the project.

While George teases the upcoming film, he reveals there’s still one major hurdle in the production — the casting of an actor to play himself.

RELATED: Sophie Turner Says She’s ‘So Down’ To Play Boy George In Upcoming Biopic, Piers Morgan Slams The Idea

In the video, the “I’ll Tumble 4 Ya” singer announces the start of a global casting call, saying, “We’re looking for a brave young actor from anywhere on the globe to take on the role of his life.” George previously spoke about the “interesting” casting suggestions, including Sophie Turner whom the singer approved, stating, “When I was 17, I would have loved to have been her.”

The movie will explore the singer’s humble beginnings as part of an Irish working-class family, through his rise to the top of the music charts in the 1980s with Culture Club.

“We’re elated to bring this amazing story to life. Boy George and Culture Club have been an inspiration to so many people,” the film’s producer, Millennium Media co-president Jonathan Yunger said in a statement. “Specifically, George’s unapologetic way of being true to himself. He has paved the way for people to live their truth as fearless individuals. This is more relevant today than ever and we are so proud to have Sacha lead the charge on this musical journey.”