Ed Helms Admits He’s Been Called ”Nard Dog’ By A 4-Year-Old: ‘The ‘Office’ Audience Is Getting Younger’

The “Office” audience is getting younger.

Ed Helms, who played Andy Bernard on the show, appears on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”, where he’s asked about fans re-watching the hit sitcom over the pandemic.

He shares, “The staying power of that show is just mind-boggling. People love it, and I’m so proud to be part of it. That’s all amazing.”

However, Helms adds, “I do find it weird… the audience is getting younger and younger. People are showing this to their toddlers.”

He goes on, referencing his character’s nickname on the show, “I mean, it’s just weird when my friend’s four-year-old is like, ”Nard Dog!'”

Despite Helms admitting the show isn’t “R-rated,” he says, “I mean, it’s PG, right? I feel like you shouldn’t watch it till you’re, like, 10.”

Helms also talks about his new show “Rutherford Falls” and his new movie “Together Together” during the interview.

Plus, he chats about taking his three-year-old daughter on a 14-hour road trip and the “miscalculation” he made during the car ride.

Helms then shares how his young daughter picked up piano skills from watching Pixar’s animated film “Soul”.

“Rutherford Falls” premieres Thursday, April 29, at 8 p.m. ET on Showcase.