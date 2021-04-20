Seth Rogen Relies On His Youth To Fuel Continued Success Through Adulthood

Seth Rogen reveals the secret to his success.

The actor says he still carries the same enthusiasm he had in his youth to drive his many successful endeavours.

The New York Times celebrated Rogen’s remarkable career, appropriately, on April 20 with the feature Seth Rogen and the Secret to Happiness.

The famous Canadian star reflected on his accomplishments: from acting and writing to advocacy, pottery and his weed business.

“On a given day I work on seven different things, probably, in little chunks,” Cannabis-loving Rogen said, while puffing on a joint. “But I don’t have kids!”

Despite not having children, Rogen still leans on child-like enthusiasm and exuberance for his creative output.

“That time in your life is very fertile for good stories,” he said. “In the sense of lessons learned, things that are formative to you, things where you thought one thing then thought another.”

“I I think a ton about organization — that’s a word, creatively, that comes into my head a lot,” he added. “People crave stories because what stories do is organize experiences in ways that make them make sense. Like, the world is very scary and chaotic-feeling.”

He continued, saying youth is “the time in people’s lives that feels it could use the most organizing. It’s the least-reconciled part of a lot of people’s lives: ‘What do I do with that?’”