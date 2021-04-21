Seth Rogen Used Marijuana To Manage Undiagnosed ADHD, He Reveals In Interview Alongside Parents

Marijuana is more than a recreational drug for Seth Rogen, it’s a much-needed tool.

The New York Times celebrated Rogen’s remarkable career, appropriately, on April 20 with the feature Seth Rogen and the Secret to Happiness. In the interview, Rogen and his dad Mark Rogen touch on the comedian’s diagnosed ADHD.

“We had him on a strict diet that helped keep him in balance, but it wasn’t 100 per cent. Marijuana finally made his cells relax,” Mark said. Seth added, “It’s just a tool we use to make our experience more palatable, and some people need those tools a lot more than others.”

“For me, it’s like shoes,” Seth continued. “For you, it might be like sunglasses. Not everyone’s the same. If someone doesn’t need to smoke weed? Great. It’s the same as someone telling me they don’t wear glasses.”

Seth’s mom Sandy Rogen said Seth had a mild case of Tourette’s syndrome.

“I knew when he was four that he would not be able to sit in school,” Sandy revealed.”We took him off dairy, wheat, sugar, yeast – everything good… But he was still in trouble at school, finding it hard to sit still.”

“He was really smart and could take things teachers said and twist them against them, making the class laugh at them and embarrassing them,” Mark reminisced.

The famous Canadian star reflected on his accomplishments: from acting and writing to advocacy, pottery and his weed business.

“On a given day I work on seven different things, probably, in little chunks,” Cannabis-loving Seth said, while puffing on a joint. “But I don’t have kids!”

Despite not having children, Seth still leans on child-like enthusiasm and exuberance for his creative output.

“That time in your life is very fertile for good stories,” he said. “In the sense of lessons learned, things that are formative to you, things where you thought one thing then thought another.”

“I I think a ton about organization — that’s a word, creatively, that comes into my head a lot,” he added. “People crave stories because what stories do is organize experiences in ways that make them make sense. Like, the world is very scary and chaotic-feeling.”

He continued, saying youth is “the time in people’s lives that feels it could use the most organizing. It’s the least-reconciled part of a lot of people’s lives: ‘What do I do with that?’”