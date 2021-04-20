Cheryl Burke Apologizes To Ian Ziering For Disparaging Comments About Being His ‘DWTS’ Partner

By Corey Atad.

Cheryl Burke
Cheryl Burke — Photo: CP Images

Cheryl Burke is trying to make amends.

On the new episode of the podcast “Pretty Messed Up”, Burke and her co-hosts AJ McLean and Rene Elizondo Jr. welcomed Dr. Ramini Durvasula for a conversation about narcissists.

During the conversation, Burke took some time to make a public apology to one of her former “Dancing With The Stars” partners.

“The one thing I truly regret and want to make amends with is Ian Ziering. I was completely out of line a few years ago, and I did a podcast where they were asking me who my favourite partner was and who did I hate the most. And I answered Ian Ziering, and I said something along the lines of ‘I’d rather slit my wrists than dance with Ian Ziering again,'” she said.

“I truly am so sorry for being so inconsiderate and just talking trying to get a reaction and putting him as my punching bag really… I took it to that next level of nastiness,” Burke continued. “I was so nasty. And I’m here to publicly apologize to Ian and his family… I lost a lot of respect for myself. It haunts me till this day.”

Ziering appeared on Season 4 of “Dancing With The Stars”, and was the first “Beverly Hills, 90210” star to compete. Jennie Garth and Shannen Doherty both later danced on the show.

