Ethan Lively Leaves ‘The Voice’ Coaches Impressed With Travis Tritt Cover

Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

“The Voice” lost a promising young performer who was eliminated on Monday night.

Despite it being his last performance, 17-year-old contestant Ethan Lively wowed the judges, Nick Jonas, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Blake Shelton, with his cover of Travis Tritt’s “Help Me Hold On”.

RELATED: ‘The Voice’: Kelly Clarkson Tears Up Over Corey Ward’s Emotional Performance Of Her Own Song

Lively performed the hit country track during “The Voice”‘s “Knockout” round, leaving his Team Blake coach (Shelton) to make the impossible decision to send the young performer home. Jordan Matthew Young, another member of Team Blake, has moved on to the next round.

Jonas called the performance “really strong” while Clarkson said, “It’s just shocking to me that you’re 17… you’re very special.”

RELATED: Ciana Pelekai And Pia Renee Go Head-To-Head In ‘The Voice’ Knockouts Preview

“It’s been a great experience,” Lively told the judges. “I’m really thankful.”

The “Knockout” rounds continue next Monday, April 26.