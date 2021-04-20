Watch The Dramatic 7-Minute Opening Scene From ‘Mortal Kombat’

Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

“Mortal Kombat” fans are getting a big taste of what’s in store.

On Monday, Warner Bros. shared an extended preview of the highly-anticipated film, dropping the entire 7-minute opening scene.

RELATED: Warner Bros. Shares First Look At ‘Mortal Kombat’

The dramatic sequence is set in Japan’s Hanzo Hasashi Compound in the year 1617 and sets up the blood feud between Scorpion and Seb-Zero, showing off the magical powers and special combat moves featured in the film.

Photo: Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures

RELATED: An Ancient Tournament Returns In ‘Mortal Kombat’ Restricted Trailer

Based on the iconic video game series, the movie stars Lewis Tan, Jessica McNamee, Josh Lawson, Hoe Taslim, Hiroyuki Sanada and more.

Photo: Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures

“Mortal Kombat” hits theatres and VOD on April 23.