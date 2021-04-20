Michael Strahan Explains Why Hosting ‘Good Morning America’ Is ‘More Intimidating’ Than Playing For The NFL

Michael Strahan spent 15 years playing for the New York Giants, but he insists hosting “Good Morning America” is the most difficult job he’s ever had.

The star chatted with Jimmy Fallon on “The Tonight Show”, with the host asking him about his lengthy career.

Despite telling Fallon walking into the locker room on his first day as a professional defensive end was ridiculously scary, he said “GMA” was “more intimidating.”

Strahan shared, “That is the most hardest, most challenging job I’ve ever had.”

He went on to say of the differences between the two careers, “Football is challenging physically and mentally — but this, the overall pressure of it [‘GMA’] — you feel it a lot more than I ever felt on the football field.”

Strahan insisted that despite how terrifying it is, he is now “so comfortable there,” but just wishes news could be a bit happier sometimes.

“It wears on your mind, some of these things,” he said. “But I wouldn’t change it for the world. My career and where it’s taken [me] has exceeded anything I ever imagined.”

Strahan started his TV career back in 2008, before joining “Live! With Kelly and Michael” with Kelly Ripa from 2012 to 2016. He became a regular contributor on “GMA” in 2014, before joining the show full time in 2016.