Scott Disick Admits Seeing Ex Kourtney Kardashian Date Really ‘Hurts’ In New ‘KUWTK’ Preview

Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian may not be romantically involved anymore, but it doesn’t mean they don’t still have feelings for one another.

The former couple, who share three children together, Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6, have a heart-to-heart in a brand new preview for Thursday’s episode of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians”.

Sitting poolside, Disick admits he gets jealous of Kardashian dating other people.

“I feel like it annoys me when you flirt with this lifeguard,” Disick begins in the new clip, late adding, “Any guy bothers me.”

RELATED: Kim Kardashian Accidentally Gets Kourtney Kardashian’s Age Wrong In Birthday Card

While assuring him she was not “flirting”, Kardashian said, “I’m not, I promise.”

“Then it’s my insecurity that I feel like I just don’t like seeing you with another guy,” Disick explained. “It hurts me when you’re with somebody else.”

Disick later admits that he knows his feelings are “unhealthy.”

“Waking up to, like, looking at pictures of you with this guy you were dating… it’s just unhealthy. It made me upset and sad, you know what I mean?” he said. “And now I wake up with no real problems. I’m, like, carefree in a sense that I don’t have that, that used to take up a lot of space in my mind all day. But the big fear is if you start dating again, then it goes back to that and I have to feel like a different way again and it’s just hard. It sucks.”

RELATED: Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker Take On TikTok’s ‘Pass The Phone’ Challenge With Their Kids

During filming both Kardashian and Disick were single. But now, they’re both in relationships as the 42-year-old Poosh mogul is dating Blink 182 rocker Travis Barker, while the Talentless designer, 37, is dating model Amelia Gray Hamlin, 19.

Later, in a confessional, Disick further explains his feelings, “It’s definitely difficult that Kourtney and I basically spend 90 percent of our lives together, travel together, do everything together, see each other every day, and the only difference is at the end of the night we part ways and go and sleep in separate houses… This whole limbo state isn’t that cool anymore. And I surely don’t want us both to wake up and be 50 years old and doing the same thing.”

The 20th and final season of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” airs Thursday nights.