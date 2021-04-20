Willie Nelson Wants Joe Biden To Make 4/20 Into A National Holiday

Willie Nelson
Willie Nelson — Photo: AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File

Willie Nelson wants a new holiday devoted to getting high.

The famous pot-smoking country star’s organization Luck Nation launched a petition earlier this month calling on Joe Biden’s administration to make April 20 a national holiday in the U.S.

The date, more commonly referred to as 4/20, has long been celebrated by marijuana aficionados, but Nelson wants to make it official, calling not just for one day to honour weed, but a whole week of “High Holidays” festivities lasting from April 20 through 29 each year.

The petition is currently only a few hundred signatures away from its goal of 2,500, in order to bring the matter to the attention of the White House.

“I think people need to be educated to the fact that marijuana is not a drug. Marijuana is an herb and a flower. God put it here. If He put it here and He wants it to grow, what gives the government the right to say that God is wrong?” Nelson says in the petition.

