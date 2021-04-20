Sebastian Yatra Was Impressed By Myke Towers’ Verse On ‘Pareja del Año’: ‘He Understands My Target Market’

Sebastian Yatra appreciated that Puerto Rican superstar Myke Towers considered his family-friendly audience when writing his verse to their Global Top 200 track, “Pareja del Año”.

“Myke is so smart with his lyrics,” Yatra told ET Canada. “He understands very well what song he’s doing, who he is doing it with, and who the target market is. He knows that my market is more kids and families and you gotta have not as explicit lyrics as you might have for other types of songs he’s working on that’s more dirty and sexual.”

“But here, he still has that coolness and that street badass-ness, but he’s still very smart with his lyrics,” he added. “A lot of times you do a song and then you have to tell somebody to change that line because it’s a little bit too much, but he knew what he was doing 1,000 per cent.”

Though the two men have never met each other, the collaboration began when Yatra reached out to the 27-year-old artist via Instagram.

RELATED: Sebastian Yatra Improvised ‘Adiós’ In One Take At His Recording Studio

“I reached out to Myke actually,” he said. “Myke is one of those guys that is in the studio every day, and isn’t really on his phone because he’s concentrated on his work and his grind. I didn’t know him directly, but we followed each other on Instagram so I wrote him there, but we did it mostly through our teams.”

“He said yes to the song right away when he heard it, which was exciting, and when he sent his verse over, we fell in love with what he did,” Yatra added. “I then got back into the studio and organized it by putting his rap here, and having him start the chorus, and then I re-recorded some of my stuff so that the song all meshed well, and it felt like we did it in the studio together. It has that type of energy.”

Once the track was mastered, it was time for the Latin superstars to finally meet in person on set of their music video at Miami’s iconic Adrienne Arsht Center Theater.

“Obviously right when you are going to meet, it’s kinda awkward in the sense that you’re like, ‘Are we going to have chemistry? Are we going to vibe?’” Yatra said. “We met and right away we were doing the performance for the song, but as the day progressed, we realized we had a bunch of stuff in common and we were laughing and making jokes and he was really excited about the song. We are both in love with the song.”

RELATED: Sebastian Yatra Thinks He Manifested His ‘Chica Ideal’ Collaboration With Guaynaa

“Myke was so happy with the way it turned out because his team was going crazy with the song,” he added. “It’s one of those songs that when the chorus comes in, you can’t stop moving.”

Towers team might have been on to something considering the Daniel Duran directed music video became the number one trending video worldwide, accumulating more than 7 million streams across digital platforms within the first weekend of debuting on YouTube.

“It’s insane how well the song has done in its first weekend,” Yatra said. This song was super fun to make because we actually wrote it on a yacht in Miami. I have this friend who lent me his yacht and we set up a studio in the yacht and went out from 9AM to 9PM, and we had the mic and everything. The producers I was with helped me write ‘Pareja del Año’, with their violins, and once I heard those violins, I just put the recorder on my phone and started doing melodies and this came out from the heart.”