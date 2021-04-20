There Is No Keeping ‘Ted Lasso’ Down In Season 2 Trailer

Ted Lasso is short on victories but high on self-belief in Apple TV+’s new trailer for “Ted Lasso”.

Lead actor Jason Sudeikis and “Ted Lasso” are making a triumphant march into the show’s sophomore season, set to the tune of Queen’s “We Will Rock You”. Apple TV+ dropped a new trailer for its critically-acclaimed comedy.

“Golden Globe winner Jason Sudeikis is Ted Lasso, an American football coach hired to manage a British soccer team — despite having no experience,” a synopsis explains. “But what he lacks in knowledge, he makes up for with optimism, underdog determination… and biscuits.”

The show was renewed for a second season days after its August 2020 premiere and scored a third season pick-up in October. According to Apple TV+, the show was setting completion records for the streaming service.

Season two of “Ted Lasso” premieres July 23 on Apple TV+.