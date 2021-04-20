Kim Kardashian Is ‘Freaking Out’ After Learning Her Family Inspired The Featheringtons On ‘Bridgerton’

By Corey Atad.

Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian — Photo: Doug Peters/EMPICS/CP Images

Could “Bridgerton” fans be getting a dose of Kim Kardashian next season?

On Tuesday, star of the hit Netflix period drama Nicola Coughlan revealed on Twitter that the Featherington family in the show was inspired by the Kardashians.

RELATED: Kim Kardashian, Dionne Warwick, John Oliver And More Stars React To ‘Bridgerton’ Star Regé-Jean Page Not Returning For Season 2

Already an avowed fan of the show, Kim tweeted in response that she was “freaking out” and also asked if she could “come to a fitting.”

The actress responded that she and the crew would love to have her come to the set, and also revealed that designer Mr. Pearl, who made Kim’s iconic Met Gala corset, also designed Coughlan’s corset on the show.

RELATED: Adjoa Andoh Explains Why Season 2 Of ‘Bridgerton’ Doesn’t Need Regé-Jean Page

The official Netflix Twitter account also responded suggesting that maybe Kim could be part of the Featherington family on “Bridgerton”.

For now, fans will just have to wait and see whether Kim shows up in the wild world of regency England.

Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress VIP