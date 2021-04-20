Kim Kardashian Is ‘Freaking Out’ After Learning Her Family Inspired The Featheringtons On ‘Bridgerton’

Could “Bridgerton” fans be getting a dose of Kim Kardashian next season?

On Tuesday, star of the hit Netflix period drama Nicola Coughlan revealed on Twitter that the Featherington family in the show was inspired by the Kardashians.

Already an avowed fan of the show, Kim tweeted in response that she was “freaking out” and also asked if she could “come to a fitting.”

WHAT?!?! I am freaking out!!!!!! This tweet was sent to me on my @bridgerton group chat! Can I please come to a fitting?!?! It would make my whole life!!!!!! I love you Lady W!!! https://t.co/KVnCi6UZRT — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 20, 2021

The actress responded that she and the crew would love to have her come to the set, and also revealed that designer Mr. Pearl, who made Kim’s iconic Met Gala corset, also designed Coughlan’s corset on the show.

Omg yesss of course we would love to have you! Also did you know that Mr Pearl made your corset for the Met Gala and the very next one he made was mine for Bridgerton? You’ve been part of the Bridgerton world for longer than you know!❤️❤️❤️ — Nicola Coughlan (@nicolacoughlan) April 20, 2021

The official Netflix Twitter account also responded suggesting that maybe Kim could be part of the Featherington family on “Bridgerton”.

Kim Featherington does have a nice ring to it — I'll see what I can do! — Netflix (@netflix) April 20, 2021

For now, fans will just have to wait and see whether Kim shows up in the wild world of regency England.