Billie Eilish Spotted Snuggling Up To Rumoured Boyfriend Matthew Tyler Vorce

Billie Eilish is hitting the town with her rumoured actor beau Matthew Tyler Vorce.

Eilish, 19, was spotted grabbing a coffee with Vorce in Santa Barbara, Calif. over the weekend. They were accompanied by the “I Love You” singer’s dog, Shark.

Matthew Tyler Vorce, Billie Eilish. Photo: Ronin47/Splash — Photo: Ronin47/Splash

The seven-time Grammy-winner rocked a Snoop Dogg hoodie with matching biker shorts. Vorce, whose acting resume includes “Mother, May I Sleep with Danger?” and “Little Monsters”, sported a teal crewneck, ripped jeans and a Liverpool F.C. cap.

One of the photos shows Eilish resting her head on Vorce’s head with his arm around her shoulder.

Matthew Tyler Vorce, Billie Eilish. Photo: Ronin47/Splash — Photo: Ronin47/SplashNews.com

The rumoured relationship with Vorce comes after Eilish’s split from rapper 7:AMP, who she referred to as Q in her Apple TV+ documentary, “Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry”.