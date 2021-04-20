Billie Eilish Spotted Snuggling Up To Rumoured Boyfriend Matthew Tyler Vorce

Billie Eilish is hitting the town with her rumoured actor beau Matthew Tyler Vorce.
Eilish, 19, was spotted grabbing a coffee with Vorce in Santa Barbara, Calif. over the weekend. They were accompanied by the “I Love You” singer’s dog, Shark.
The seven-time Grammy-winner rocked a Snoop Dogg hoodie with matching biker shorts. Vorce, whose acting resume includes “Mother, May I Sleep with Danger?” and “Little Monsters”, sported a teal crewneck, ripped jeans and a Liverpool F.C. cap.
One of the photos shows Eilish resting her head on Vorce’s head with his arm around her shoulder.
The rumoured relationship with Vorce comes after Eilish’s split from rapper 7:AMP, who she referred to as Q in her Apple TV+ documentary, “Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry”.