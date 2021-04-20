Wanda Sykes And Mike Epps Are Keeping It The Family In Netflix’s ‘The Upshaws’

Family is funny business.

On Tuesday, Netflix debuted the first trailer for the new sitcom “The Upshaws”, starring and executive produced by Wanda Sykes and Mike Epps.

“Bennie Upshaw (Epps), the head of a Black working class family in Indianapolis, is a charming, well-intentioned mechanic and lifelong mess just trying his best to step up and care for his family — wife Regina (Kim Fields), their two young daughters (Khali Daniya-Renee Spraggins, Journey Christine) and firstborn son (Jermelle Simon), the teenage son (Diamond Lyons) he fathered with another woman (Gabrielle Dennis) — and tolerate his sardonic sister-in-law (Sykes), all without a blueprint for success,” the official description reads.

“But the Upshaws are determined to make it work, and make it to the next level, together.”

The series was also co-created by Sykes and Regina Hicks.

“The Upshaws” premieres May 12 on Netflix.