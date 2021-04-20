Pussycat Dolls’ Carmit Is Back With ‘It’s Time’ Music Video

“It’s Time” for the premiere of Carmit’s new music video.

The Pussycat Dolls member released an exclusive first look at her new vid to ET Canada on Tuesday. Carmit originally released the song as a non-album single back in 2017. The new visuals follow her PCD reunion last year.

“I’m excited to share this video with a message of love, understanding and acceptance,” Carmit told ET Canada exclusively. “After everything we’ve been through, it feels right to express some feel good vibes and unity.”

“I love creating visual content. [Director] Jim Sonzero submitted a treatment that was really aligned with my vision in shooting something that combined my love of fashion, beauty, movement and music with substance,” she added. “I’m thrilled with the way it turned out.”

It has been a huge 2021 for Carmit. She has landed cover for Bazaar Vietnam, QP, Retreat and the May 2021 cover of Glamour Bulgaria, plus a feature in Forbes.